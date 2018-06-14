Open
Govt: Some Chinese exporters speed shipments amid tensions

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government says some Chinese exporters are rushing to fill orders due to concern about possible changes in trade risks.

The White House is preparing a list of Chinese goods targeted for a tariff hike, but the Commerce Ministry spokesman who made the comment Thursday didn’t mention Washington and said those exporters are “not the mainstream.”

The threatened U.S. tariff hikes are in response to complaints Beijing steals or pressures foreign companies to hand over technology.

Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said at a regular briefing, “a few companies have increased the number of ‘short orders’ to avoid risks. However, this is not the mainstream.”

