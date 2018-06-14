Brie Larson advocates for diverse critics at film event

Open
Thursday, June 14, 2018
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Actress Brie Larson says the Sundance Film Festival and the Toronto International Film Festival are allocating 20 percent of their press passes to underrepresented critics and journalists in response to a recent USC study on the gender and race of top film critics.

Larson announced the initiative Wednesday night at the Women In Film Crystal + Lucy Awards in Beverly Hills.

The USC study found that film critics are almost 80 percent male, and largely white. Women of color made up 2.5 percent of top critics.

