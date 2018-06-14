Arizona GOP asks lawmaker to resign over immigration comment

PHOENIX (AP) — A state lawmaker who said “there aren’t enough white kids to go around” when discussing integration in schools was asked to resign Thursday by the chairman of the Arizona Republican party and the state’s Republican governor.

Republican Rep. David Stringer of Prescott made the remarks during a speech Monday at the Yavapai County Republican Men’s Forum in northern Arizona.

“I am calling on him to resign immediately,” Arizona GOP chairman Jonathan Lines said in a statement. “These words have no place in our party, or in our state.”

Gov. Doug Ducey “agrees with Chairman Lines and supports this call from AZ GOP,” gubernatorial spokesman Daniel Scarpinato said in a Twitter post.

Stringer didn’t immediately return emails or a call to his office Thursday afternoon seeking comment on the resignation request.

His speech Monday was livestreamed on Facebook and was available to watch on his campaign page. It was later removed.

But a clip widely circulated on social media by a Democrat showed Stringer talking about how immigration is changing the demographic makeup of the country.

“Sixty percent of public school children in the state of Arizona today are minorities. That complicates racial integration because there aren’t enough white kids to go around,” Stringer said in part of the video.

The clip also shows Stringer saying “immigration is politically destabilizing” and “immigration today represents an existential threat to the United States.”

“If we don’t do something about immigration very, very soon, the demographics of our country will be irrevocably changed and we will be a very different country and we will not be the country you were born into,” he said.

Stringer told the Arizona Capital Times that he apologized to anyone he offended, and that he planned to re-post the entire 17 minute video of his comments. He said he wants people to hear the whole speech.

“I maybe touched a third rail of politics but what I said is accurate,” Stringer told the newspaper. “Anybody that talks about this in this way is shut down and called a racist. I’m speaking the truth. Diversity may be a great thing, there might be a lot of advantages, I’m not arguing against diversity at all, but no country can be demographically transformed without any political or social consequences.”