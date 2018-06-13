Science Says: What happens when researchers make mistakes

A top medical journal is correcting five studies and republishing a sixth after a British doctor scrutinized thousands of reports in eight journals over more than a decade and questioned some of their methods.

The editor of the New England Journal of Medicine says no conclusions changed, and that the corrections it published Wednesday should raise public trust in science, not erode it.

Separately, Cornell University says it is investigating research misconduct allegations against a prominent food marketing faculty member.

The episodes give a glimpse into the world of scientific publishing, how mistakes can happen in even the best-run experiments, and how journals and universities react when work is challenged.