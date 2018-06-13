Open
Close
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Entertainment News » Exhaust-ing ordeal: Woman gets head stuck in tailpipe

Exhaust-ing ordeal: Woman gets head stuck in tailpipe

WINSTEAD, Minn. (AP) — A young woman endured an exhaust-ing ordeal when she got her head stuck in a truck’s oversized tailpipe at a Minnesota music festival.

Firefighters used a power saw to free woman from her predicament at last weekend’s Winstock Music Festival in Winsted, about 40 miles west of Minneapolis. Video of the rescue was posted on Facebook.

KARE-TV reports that it’s unknown how she ended up with her head in the tailpipe, but alcohol may have been a factor: The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says she was cited for underage drinking and escorted out.

___

Information from: KARE-TV, http://www.kare11.com

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.