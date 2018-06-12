Sweden charges man at center of Nobel scandal

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Swedish prosecutor has charged the man at the center of a sex-abuse and financial crimes scandal that is tarnishing the academy which awards the Nobel Prize in Literature, with two counts of rape of a woman in 2011.

Christina Voigt said Tuesday the evidence “is robust and sufficient for prosecution.”

Jean-Claude Arnault, a major cultural figure in Sweden, is married to poet and member of the Swedish Academy, Katarina Frostenson. He has denied this and other sex abuse allegations.