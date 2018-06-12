Report: Navarro apologizes for harsh comment about Canada PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s trade adviser Peter Navarro has apologized for having said there is “a special place in hell” for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Navarro offered the apology at a Wall Street Journal conference Tuesday, the Journal’s Gerald Seib tweets.

Seib quotes Navarro as saying: “Let me correct a mistake I made…In conveying that message I used language that was inappropriate.”

Trump was furious after Trudeau had said at the end of an economic summit in Quebec that he wouldn’t let Canada be pushed around in trade relations with the United States.

Appearing on “Fox News Sunday,” Navarro said: “There’s a special place in hell for any foreign leader that engages in bad faith diplomacy with President Donald J. Trump.”