Tuesday, June 12, 2018
AP Top Sports News at 12:05 a.m. EDT

Cabrera suffers season-ending injury, Tigers lose to Twins

Gregorius homers twice, Harper hit twice, Yanks top Nats 3-0

Woods looking for win, the final piece of his return to golf

Spieth in mini-slump heading to Shinnecock Hills, US Open

Germany looks to become 1st repeat Cup champ in half-century

US has FIFA edge over risky Morocco in 2026 World Cup vote

Playoff disappointments make Cup parade sweeter for Capitals

Oakland again celebrates NBA champion Warriors

LEADING OFF: Cabrera done; Mets & deGrom try for rare win

Don’t tell Koepka that Shinnecock and Erin Hills different

