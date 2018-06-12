AP Top International News at 12:09 a.m. EDT
North Korea lauds, and basks in, Kim’s summit performance
Trump contradicts US military stance on Korea war games
After summit, China likely to remind N. Korea of close ties
The Latest: Yemen’s exiled govt: Hodeida is milestone battle
Saudi-led forces begin assault on Yemen port city of Hodeida
Puerto Rico issues new data on Hurricane Maria deaths
Navarro voices regret for harsh words about Canadian leader
Northern light: Macedonia makes name change deal with Greece
Trump sees ‘new future’ for North Korea, but path unclear
The Latest: US commits to ‘security guarantees’ for NKorea