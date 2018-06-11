The Latest: US, NKorea officials to meet again over summit

SINGAPORE (AP) — The Latest on a summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump in Singapore (all times local):

1 p.m.

The U.S. ambassador to the Philippines, Sung Kim, plans another round of meetings Monday afternoon with North Korean officials as both sides continue to prepare for Tuesday’s summit in Singapore.

That according to a senior official in President Donald Trump’s administration. The official was not authorized to comment publicly about on internal deliberations and requested anonymity.

Trump is set to hold a historic summit Tuesday with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the island city-state.

Sung Kim has taken the lead on policy negotiations with North Korea. Sung Kim held an initial round of meetings with the North earlier Monday.

12:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un spent Monday huddling with advisers in luxury Singapore hotels less than half a mile apart, readying for a nuclear summit that could define the fate of millions, and their own political futures.

Both sides also worked to finalize preparations for the unprecedented summit.

The meeting was kicking off at 9 a.m. Tuesday with a handshake between Trump and Kim. A U.S. official says the leaders then plan to meet one on one, joined only by translators, for up to two hours before admitting their respective advisers.

The official was not authorized to speak publicly about internal deliberations and insisted on anonymity.

Tuesday’s summit will be the first between a North Korean leader and a sitting American president.