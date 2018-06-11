Open
AP Top News at 12:12 a.m. EDT

AP Top News at 12:12 a.m. EDT

Trump, North Korea’s Kim come together for momentous summit

Trump and Kim shook hands in scene complex as their rivalry

The Latest: Kim, Trump begin working lunch meeting at summit

Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow suffers heart attack

Supreme Court allows Ohio, other state voter purges

APNewsBreak: US launches bid to find citizenship cheaters

‘I’m so happy’: Dennis Rodman weeps as Trump and Kim meet

New disclosure shows growing Kushner wealth, debt

At Trump-Kim summit, human rights is a back-burner issue

Italy’s new leaders get tough on migrants; Spain steps up

