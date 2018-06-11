AP Top International News at 12:10 a.m. EDT
2018-06-11
Trump, North Korea’s Kim come together for momentous summit
The Latest: Kim, Trump begin working lunch meeting at summit
For world, Trump-Kim summit raises cautious hope for peace
‘I’m so happy’: Dennis Rodman weeps as Trump and Kim meet
APNewsBreak: US launches bid to find citizenship cheaters
Italy’s new leaders get tough on migrants; Spain steps up
Pope begins purge in Chilean church over sex abuse scandal
UN: Situation in Sudan’s Darfur region is ‘radically’ better
Singapore Postcard: Summit adds value to North Korea’s coins
Germany orders Daimler to recall 238,000 diesel vehicles