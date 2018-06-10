PM says Ethiopia will not cut Egypt’s share of Nile waters

CAIRO (AP) — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed says Ethiopia will not reduce Egypt’s share of Nike waters, as his country works to complete what will be Africa’s largest hydroelectric dam.

Ahmed’s comments came in a press conference with Egypt’s President Abdel-Fatah el-Sissi in Cairo. He says “Egypt will receive its share of the Nile waters and we will increase it.”

Egypt’s president says both countries are working to achieve a final agreement over the Renaissance Dam that “secures” Egypt’s fair share of Nile waters and helps Ethiopia’s development.

Egypt fears the dam will cut into its share of the river, which provides virtually all the fresh water for the arid country of 100 million people. Ethiopia, which has roughly same population size, says the dam is essential for its economic development.