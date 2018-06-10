Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel wins the Canadian Grand Prix

MONTREAL (AP) — Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel has won the Canadian Grand Prix after leading the race from the pole to the checkered flag.

With the victory, Vettel took a one-point lead over Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton in the Formula One standings.

Vettel picked up his second career victory at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and the first for Ferrari in Montreal since Michael Schumacher won three in a row from 2002-04.

Valtteri Bottas was second in his Mercedes, about six seconds back. Max Verstappen was third and the other Red Bull car, driven by Daniel Ricciardo, was fourth. Hamilton, who came into the weekend leading the championship standings, came in fifth.

It’s Vettel’s 50th career win and his third of the season.

