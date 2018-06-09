Xi hails enlarged Central Asian bloc as G-7 ends in disarray

QINGDAO, China (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping is hailing the entry of new member states into a Chinese-led security bloc at a weekend gathering that takes place as the G-7 summit ended in disarray.

Xi welcomed India and Pakistan on Sunday at this weekend’s summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in the northern Chinese port of Qingdao. The two countries joined the bloc as full members last year.

The bloc, which experts see as seeking to challenge the Western-led order, is dominated by China and Russia and also includes Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

It was conceived as a platform for resolving border issues and fighting terrorism.

In Quebec, President Donald Trump threw the G-7 summit into disarray, tweeting Saturday that the U.S. is pulling back its endorsement of the group’s communique.