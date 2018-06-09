Verstappen posts more fast times in Canadian GP practice

MONTREAL (AP) — Red Bull’s Max Verstappen posted the fastest lap at the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix for the third practice session in a row.

Mercedes and Ferrari are right behind and will try to close the gap in qualifying on Saturday afternoon.

Verstappen completed the 2.71-mile (4.36-km) lap at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in 1 minute, 11.599 seconds. That was about 5 one-hundredths of a second ahead of Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen. Championship leader Lewis Hamilton was right behind them, coming in 0.107 slower than Verstappen.

Verstappen had never led a practice session before sweeping them in Montreal. The 20-year-old Dutchman is looking to overcome a recent history of mistakes that left him threatening to head-butt anyone who asked about the crashes.