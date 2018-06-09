Report: Downed power lines sparked deadly California fires

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — State fire officials say Pacific Gas & Electric power lines and equipment sparked a dozen wildfires that destroyed homes and killed at least 15 people last October in California’s wine country.

The state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection on Friday announced results of its investigation into some of the wind-driven blazes that ravaged six Northern California counties.

Falling trees or limbs hitting power lines were the main cause. Investigators said they found evidence of violations of state law in eight cases and referred them to county prosecutors.

PG&E said it met state requirements by inspecting more than 2 million power poles and pruning about 1.4 million trees a year.

The fires were part of a series that swept the region, killing 44 people and destroying 8,800 structures.