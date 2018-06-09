AP Top Political News at 12:15 a.m. EDT
2018-06-09
Trump throws G-7 into disarray with tweets after he leaves
The Latest: In reversal, Trump doesn’t endorse G-7 statement
Trump disrupts G-7 gender equality meeting by arriving late
Trump holds solo news conference, defends bashing press
Trump casts North Korea summit as ‘one-time shot’ for Kim
Tough talk: US envoys on how to negotiate with North Korea
US says immigrant dies of ‘apparent suicide’ in Texas jail
Merkel and Trump: A study in contrasting images from G-7
In pro-Trump ND, Democrat Heitkamp has no time for resisting
Many have their doubts about Trump-Kim summit