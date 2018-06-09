Open
AP Top International News at 12:46 a.m. EDT

AP Top International News at 12:46 a.m. EDT

Trump casts North Korea summit as ‘one-time shot’ for Kim

Isolated Kim takes big gamble leaving home for Trump summit

Singapore Postcard: Summit island hides macabre history

Xi hails enlarged Central Asian bloc as G-7 ends in disarray

Tough talk: US envoys on how to negotiate with North Korea

In first, Afghan Taliban announce cease-fire for Eid holiday

Eritrean US detainee kills himself at Egyptian airport

Prosecutor: No evidence of any foul play in Bourdain death

US military: 4 soldiers wounded in Somalia treated, in Kenya

Brazilian tennis great Maria Bueno dies after cancer battle

