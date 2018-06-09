AP Top International News at 12:46 a.m. EDT
Trump casts North Korea summit as ‘one-time shot’ for Kim
Isolated Kim takes big gamble leaving home for Trump summit
Singapore Postcard: Summit island hides macabre history
Xi hails enlarged Central Asian bloc as G-7 ends in disarray
Tough talk: US envoys on how to negotiate with North Korea
In first, Afghan Taliban announce cease-fire for Eid holiday
Eritrean US detainee kills himself at Egyptian airport
Prosecutor: No evidence of any foul play in Bourdain death
US military: 4 soldiers wounded in Somalia treated, in Kenya
Brazilian tennis great Maria Bueno dies after cancer battle