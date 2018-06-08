Open
Close
Friday, June 8, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Uncategorized » Rhode Island’s transgender anti-discrimination bill signed

Rhode Island’s transgender anti-discrimination bill signed

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has signed a bill protecting transgender people from discrimination.

The law bans discrimination based on gender identity in housing, employment and public accommodations, in addition to the protections that already exist based on race, sex, religion and sexual orientation.

New Hampshire had been the only New England state without such protections.

Sununu, a Republican, said Friday that discrimination — in any form — is unacceptable and “runs contrary to New Hampshire’s ‘Live Free or Die’ spirit.”

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.