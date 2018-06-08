Open
ICC overturns ex-Congo VP Bemba's war crime convictions

ICC overturns ex-Congo VP Bemba’s war crime convictions

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — International Criminal Court appeals judges have overturned the convictions of former Congolese Vice President Jean-Pierre Bemba for atrocities committed by his forces in Central African Republic.

Bemba was found guilty in 2016 as a military commander of two counts of crimes against humanity and three war crimes for a campaign of murder, rape and pillaging by his troops in 2002 and 2003. He denied responsibility for the crimes.

In a 3-2 majority ruling on Friday, the court’s appeals chamber reversed some of his convictions and acquitted him on other charges, saying the trial chamber in his case made a series of errors in its analysis of his role as a commanding officer and in other aspects of the case.

Bemba was sentenced in 2016 to 18 years in prison.

