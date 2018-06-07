Open
Thursday, June 7, 2018
Home » Uncategorized » The Latest: House GOP in last-ditch attempt on immigration

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Republican efforts to reach agreement on immigration legislation (all times local):

10 a.m.

Divided on immigration, House Republicans are huddling privately as leaders try pushing them toward consensus on the issue. The leaders are racing the clock and trying to defuse a civil war within the party that could hurt them in November’s elections.

GOP lawmakers were meeting Thursday morning in the Capitol basement. A day earlier, some said they expected House Speaker Paul Ryan to suggest ideas for ending the standoff between moderates who want a pathway to citizenship for “Dreamers” brought into the U.S. illegally as children, and conservatives opposed to that idea.

There have been no indications that a compromise is at hand.

Without agreement, moderates seeking to force election-season votes on the issue will gain momentum. They are close to gaining enough signatures on a petition to force immigration votes later this month.

___

12:25 a.m.

