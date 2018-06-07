Study says vaping by kids isn’t up, but some are skeptical

Open
NEW YORK (AP) — A new government reports says vaping held steady last year among high school students, but some researchers are skeptical because the survey may have missed out on a booming e-cigarette brand.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey did not specifically ask about Juul e-cigarettes. And research suggests some kids don’t equate the trendy devices with other types of e-cigarettes.

One researcher says given that omission and the skyrocketing sales of Juul last year, the survey may be missing a big part of what’s going on.

E-cigarettes are battery-powered devices that provide users with aerosol puffs that typically contain nicotine, and sometimes flavorings like fruit, mint or chocolate. They’re generally considered a less dangerous alternative to regular cigarettes, but health officials have warned nicotine is harmful to developing brains.

