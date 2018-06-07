Mike Scioscia says managing Ohtani has been easy so far

Mike Scioscia says managing Shohei Ohtani has been easy so far, as a baseball experiment unlike any other continues for the Los Angeles Angels.

The Angels manager appeared on the “PodcastOne Sports Now” show to talk about handling the Japanese star. He also discusses his first major league hit with co-hosts Tim Dahlberg and Jim Litke and says he doesn’t think there’s anything wrong with the way baseball is being played these days.

Dahlberg and Litke disagree, and make some suggestions that could make baseball more relevant to the younger generation. They include shortening games, limiting pitching changes and calling strikes between the letters and knees, as the rules specify.

The latest edition of the podcast takes listeners to France to listen to AP Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich discuss the injury that derailed Serena Williams, and to Cleveland where the AP’s Tim Reynolds weighs in on whether the Cavaliers have any chance of turning their NBA finals series around.

There’s also hockey talk with the AP’s Stephen Whyno from the Stanley Cup finals series, and a discussion of the merits — of lack thereof — of bare knuckle fighting.

And, back on the show after a brief absence is a discussion of Korean barbeque.