Marty Stuart’s ‘Late Night Jam’ kicks off CMA Festival

Thursday, June 7, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — For 17 years, the unofficial start of one of biggest weeks for country music fans has been Marty Stuart’s “Late Night Jam,” which precedes the four-day Country Music Association Festival in Nashville, Tennessee.

Stuart kicked off this year’s event on Wednesday night with performances by country vocal powerhouse Chris Stapleton, country-rock pioneers Chris Hillman and Roger McGuinn of The Byrds, singer-songwriter John Prine and country singer Margo Price.

His annual show, which raises money for MusiCares, featured Stuart and his band the Fabulous Superlatives joining in with his guest artists.

