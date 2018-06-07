Open
Close
Thursday, June 7, 2018
Cash for Kids - Donate Now Cash for Kids - Donate Now
Home » Uncategorized » Iowa GOP zero in on wealth of Democratic governor candidate

Iowa GOP zero in on wealth of Democratic governor candidate

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — For a Republican Party that celebrates capitalism and the American dream of building wealth, the GOP’s initial line of attack against the new Iowa Democratic nominee for governor appears a bit out of character.

Fred Hubbell, a former life insurance executive whose family wealth in Des Moines dates back to the mid-1800s, won the Democratic nomination Tuesday. Gov. Kim Reynolds and party leaders were quick to question how voters could trust a candidate born into a rich family.

Reynolds and Iowa GOP party leaders are big supporters of President Donald Trump, a rich businessman.

In the Iowa governor’s race between a woman of modest means and a man who donated nearly $3 million of his own money toward his primary, the GOP so far is zeroing in on personal wealth.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.