Iowa GOP zero in on wealth of Democratic governor candidate

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — For a Republican Party that celebrates capitalism and the American dream of building wealth, the GOP’s initial line of attack against the new Iowa Democratic nominee for governor appears a bit out of character.

Fred Hubbell, a former life insurance executive whose family wealth in Des Moines dates back to the mid-1800s, won the Democratic nomination Tuesday. Gov. Kim Reynolds and party leaders were quick to question how voters could trust a candidate born into a rich family.

Reynolds and Iowa GOP party leaders are big supporters of President Donald Trump, a rich businessman.

In the Iowa governor’s race between a woman of modest means and a man who donated nearly $3 million of his own money toward his primary, the GOP so far is zeroing in on personal wealth.