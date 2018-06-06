CEO says she’s devoted to keeping the ‘Girl’ in Girl Scouts

DETROIT (AP) — The head of the Girl Scouts says that while the organization is disappointed that the Boy Scouts have decided to accept girls it is focused on growing the number of female participants.

Girl Scouts of the USA CEO Sylvia Acevedo (ah-seh-VAY’-doh) on Wednesday vowed to keep the “girl” in Girl Scouts.

Acevedo was in Detroit to attend an evening ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new headquarters for the southeastern Michigan chapter.

Her visit comes at a time of strained relations between the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts of America, which has started admitting girls into the Cub Scouts. Girl Scout leaders have said they were blindsided by the move.

But Acevedo stressed Wednesday that her group has a strong case to make to parents.