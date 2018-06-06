Carrasco strikes out 10 as Indians beat Brewers 3-1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Carlos Carrasco struck out 10 and allowed one run in seven innings, and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1 on Wednesday.

Carrasco (7-4) worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the second and threw inning-ending double play balls in the fifth and seventh. The right-hander pumped his fist after Lorenzo Cain bounced into a double play on his 109th and final pitch.

Carrasco stopped the Brewers for the second time this season. He struck out 14 and pitched a complete game in Milwaukee on May 9.

Jose Ramirez drove in the go-ahead run in the fifth when Cleveland scored three times. Travis Shaw’s RBI single put Milwaukee ahead in the third, but Michael Brantley’s fifth-inning single tied the game.

Cody Allen got the final four outs for his 11th save and the Indians took both games of the brief series. Cleveland’s closer also saved Tuesday night’s 3-2 win.

Chase Anderson (4-5) allowed three runs in 4 1/3 innings. The Brewers have lost three straight for the first time since April 26-29, when they dropped four in a row.

Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell was ejected by plate umpire Quinn Wolcott after Shaw was called out on strikes in the eighth.

Carrasco struck out four of the first six hitters and then allowed hits to five of the next seven. Christian Yelich led off the third with a double, took third on a groundout and scored on Shaw’s single.

Milwaukee loaded the bases with two outs in the second, but Cain flied out. Shaw grounded into an inning-ending double play with two on in the fifth.

Cleveland’s Lonnie Chisenhall flied out to deep center to begin the fifth, but the next six hitters reached base. Rajai Davis singled and stole second. Francisco Lindor walked and Brantley singled through the left side with the runners going. The hit scored Davis and finished Anderson.

Ramirez doubled into the right-field corner off Jeremy Jeffress, scoring Lindor. Edwin Encarnacion walked to load the bases and Jeffress walked Yonder Alonso to force in a run.

Davis stole three bases for the 13th time in his career.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: LHP Wade Miley (right oblique) continues to make progress while playing catch, according to Counsell. The 31-year-old was injured in a May 8 start against the Indians and has been on the 60-day disabled list since May 12.

Indians: OF Brandon Guyer (strained neck) could come off the 10-day disabled list Friday when the Indians open a series in Detroit.

UP NEXT

Brewers RHP Jhoulys Chacin (4-1, 3.39 ERA) will start in Philadelphia, while Indians RHP Trevor Bauer (4-4, 2.77 ERA) will pitch at Detroit. Both three-game series begin Friday.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball