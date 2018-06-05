OAS adopts resolution, could bring suspension of Venezuela

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Organization of American States on Tuesday narrowly adopted a resolution that could trigger a process for suspending Venezuela at a later date if enough votes are gathered.

The language sponsored by the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Costa Rica, Chile, Guatemala, Mexico, Paraguay and Peru was adopted with 19 votes in favor, four against and 11 abstentions after prolonged negotiations during the organization’s General Assembly meeting in Washington. The number of votes required was 18.

The resolution was adopted a day after U.S. Vice President Mike Pence had asked officials from 22 countries to begin the process of suspending Venezuela from membership and participation in the OAS.

“The OAS must stand for freedom. And now is the time,” Pence said Monday night.

The resolution does not explicitly refer to a suspension but opens the door to a process that could end in a suspension of the South American country as long as 24 member states approve it.

The document also declares that the victory of Nicolas Maduro in the May presidential election lacks legitimacy, a position already adopted separately by at least 15 countries of the hemisphere.

It is the strongest statement adopted so far by the countries of the OAS about the Venezuelan crisis since its secretary-general said in 2016 that the South American country had suffered “grave alterations of democratic order.”

At the General Assembly last year in Cancun, foreign ministers from throughout the Americas were unable to get enough votes for a relatively strongly worded proposal calling on the Venezuelan government to reconsider its call for an assembly to re-write the constitution and to respect the separation of powers.

OAS members have kicked out only two nations before. Communist Cuba was expelled in 1962 and Honduras was suspended briefly following a 2009 military coup. The ban of Cuba was lifted in 2009, but the communist island rejected rejoining the hemispheric group.

