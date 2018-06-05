Lesson using anti-Trump song gets Utah teacher disciplined

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah junior high teacher is on leave after she instructed her students to read the lyrics of an Eminem song that slams President Donald Trump.

Park City School District spokeswoman Melinda Colton said Tuesday that the teacher was put on leave last week after a handful of students and parents complained.

Colton says the veteran teacher at Treasure Mountain Junior High School was trying to teach her students about biases in society when she had them read the lyrics of “Like Home” by Eminem during class two weeks ago.

But Colton says the lyrics and political message in the song weren’t appropriate.

Colton declined to give the teacher’s name to protect her privacy. A decision about whether the teacher will come back next school year will be made after a full review of the incident.