Iowa primary may not decide Democratic nominee for governor

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Democrats will have plenty of options in Tuesday’s primary election as they choose an opponent to Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, but it’s unclear whether the top vote-getter will actually be on the November ballot.

That’s because Iowa law requires a primary candidate to secure 35 percent of the vote to win. Unless a candidate clears that threshold, the Democratic nomination will be decided at a state convention later in June.

Six Democrats will be listed on the primary ballot, but only five candidates are seeking the nomination following state Sen. Nate Boulton’s decision to drop out after a report of sexual misconduct allegations.

Those still running are retired businessman Fred Hubbell, union leader and nurse Cathy Glasson, physician and former health care executive Andy McGuire, party organizer and aide John Norris, and former Iowa City mayor Ross Wilburn.

A recent Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll showed Hubbell with a significant lead over his rivals, with 31 percent, but that was before Boulton’s departure. The poll showed Boulton in second place at 20 percent.

Bryce Smith, chairman of the Dallas County Democrats, said he doesn’t believe Hubbell is guaranteed a win in the primary though he thinks Hubbell has “a strong chance.”

“I don’t think this means that Fred Hubbell is a shoo-in,” he said. “I think that those who supported Nate Boulton are looking for that up-and-coming, maybe a new face or someone who is dynamic like Nate kind of brought to the table.”

Hubbell has used personal wealth to pay for months of broadcast advertisements, which have helped him build his apparent lead. If he can hold onto that support and gain the backing of some who favored Boulton, he could push beyond the 35 percent requirement.

Otherwise, party activists could pick the nominee.

The eventual Democratic nominee will face an opponent in Reynolds who has served as governor for more than a year. Reynolds was lieutenant governor when she was promoted thanks to then-Gov. Terry Branstad’s appointment as U.S. ambassador to China.

The election of Reynolds or Democrats Glasson or McGuire would mark the first time Iowa voters have elected a woman as governor.

___

Associated Press writer Scott Stewart in Des Moines contributed to this report.

___

Sign up for “Politics in Focus,” a weekly newsletter showcasing the AP’s best political reporting from around the country leading up to the midterm elections: https://bit.ly/2ICEr3D