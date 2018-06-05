Chinese airline to resume flights to North Korea

BEIJING (AP) — State-owned Air China is resuming flights to North Korea’s capital, Pyongyang, amid preparations for a possible meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Air China’s decision in November to suspend flights, blaming lack of demand, deepened the North’s isolation amid mounting U.N. sanctions over its nuclear and missile programs.

An employee of the airline press office said flights would resume Wednesday due to “market reasons.” He gave no other details.

The Air China website showed flights available on Wednesday, Friday and the following Monday.

Diplomats are preparing for a possible June 12 meeting between Trump and Kim in Singapore.