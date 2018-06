Celebrities, fashion insiders react to death of Kate Spade

NEW YORK (AP) — Celebrities and fashion insiders react to the apparent suicide of designer Kate Spade:

“#KateSpade, whose lively, colorful, and yes, joyous designs has died. My deepest sympathy to her family and friends, and her many fans around the world, who loved the wonderful illusions she created. I am stunned.” — Bette Midler, via Twitter.

“My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college. I still have it. Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart.” — Chelsea Clinton, via Twitter.

“The CFDA is devastated to hear the news of our friend, colleague, and CFDA member Kate Spade’s tragic passing. She was a great talent who had an immeasurable impact on American fashion and the way the world viewed American accessories. We want to honor her life and her major contribution to the fashion business and express our most sincere condolences to the family.” — Diane von Furstenberg, chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, in a statement.

“Kate Spade was more than a designer. She had a quirky visual language that captivated Bat Mitzvah girls and artists alike. She was also a staple of NYC who spread good will. My heart breaks for her family. Thank you, Kate, from one of the millions you made feel beautiful.” — Lena Dunham, via Twitter.

“I remember when I got my first Kate Spade bag in high school. It was my most prized possession. My current wallet, covered in bees, makes me smile every time I see it- it’s by Kate Spade. My heart is just broken for her family and loved ones.” — Actress Beth Behrs, via Twitter.

“I will never forget the first Kate Spade bag I got for Christmas in college. She was a trailblazer. Her life and death are a reminder that pain doesn’t discriminate. Sending love to her family.” — Jenna Bush Hager, via Twitter.

“I am heartbroken about the news of Kate Spade. I have worn her clothes many, many times. They were colorful, bold, cheerful, and encouraged women to find the twinkly person inside them. You couldn’t walk into her boutiques and not smile. Rest In Peace, Kate.” — Mindy Kaling, via Twitter.

“It is devastating news to hear of Kate Spade’s passing. Neiman Marcus has been a longtime fan and early promoter of Kate Spade. We enjoyed a close relationship with both her and her husband Andy. We send our deepest sympathies to the family and the entire fashion community who are experiencing this loss. Her creative light and bright mind will be greatly missed.” — Neva Hall, executive vice president for Neiman Marcus Stores, in a statement.

“The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention offers our condolences to her family, friends, and everyone touched by Spade and her creative work.” — American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, in a statement.

“My heart and prayers go out to Kate Spade and her family. What a wonderful, talented woman who will be dearly missed.” — Reese Witherspoon, via Twitter.

“The nicest woman, the first person to compliment me on Liz Lange Maternity when I first started. And the creator of the most iconic brand. I am heart broken by this news.” — Designer Liz Lange, via Twitter.

“Here we are in happier times, I’ll miss my dear friend Kate. My thoughts are with her family” — Designer Cynthia Rowley, with a photo of she and Spade pregnant, via Twitter.

“Devastated to hear the news about the iconic Kate Spade. A reminder that you often times don’t know the internal struggle of another person. For everyone out there who reads this please know you are not alone + you are loved. Sending thoughts and prayers to Kates friends + family” — Olivia Culpo, via Twitter.

“As ‘unfussy’ as I am, I still loved my Kate Spade bags. Practical, classy, and elegant… Praying for her family…her husband and 13 yr old daughter.” — Viola Davis, via Twitter.

“Just landed in NYC to the news of Kate Spade. What a loss for us. What a loss for the industry. If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, please call 1 800 273 TALK or TEXT 741741” — Stacy London, via Twitter.

“Kate Spade, the visionary founder of our brand, has passed. Our thoughts are with her family at this incredibly heartbreaking time. We honor all the beauty she brought into this world.” — Kate Spade New York, via Twitter.