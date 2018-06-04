The Latest: Halep reaches French Open quarterfinals

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

___

12:15 p.m.

Top-seeded Simona Halep advanced to the French Open quarterfinals for the third time by beating Elise Mertens 6-2, 6-1.

Halep, who lost in last year’s final, broke the 16th-seeded Belgian’s serve six times on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Serving for the match, Halep dropped her serve for the first time. She broke straight back, winning on her first match point when Mertens double-faulted.

Halep, who also lost in the 2014 final, will next face either two-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber or Caroline Garcia.

___

11:30 a.m.

Play has begun at the French Open with top-seeded Simona Halep first up on a sunny Court Philippe Chatrier.

Halep, who lost in last year’s final, was playing 16th-seeded Elise Mertens.

Later, 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams will face five-time major winner Maria Sharapova on the same court.

The two players are coming back from time away — Williams after having a baby daughter; Sharapova after a doping ban. It will be their 22nd head-to-head meeting. Williams has won 19 so far, including the past 18.

Their encounter follows 10-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal’s fourth-round match against Maximilian Marterer, a 22-year-old German ranked 70th.

___

