Oklahoma QB competition twists with Murray’s MLB selection

After being selected ninth overall in the Major League Baseball draft, Kyler Murray said he still plans to play football for Oklahoma this season.

Murray, the favorite to replace Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield as the Sooners’ starting quarterback, was taken by the Oakland Athletics Monday night.

The speedy Murray has been a major league prospect since high school. He played outfield for Oklahoma and hit .296 with 10 homers, 13 doubles and three triples in 189 at-bats this season.

Still, his selection so early in the first round was a surprise. The slot value for the No. 9 pick is $4,761,500. The deadline for Murray to sign is July 6.

AP Baseball Writer Mike Fitzpatrick contributed to this report from Secaucus, New Jersey.

