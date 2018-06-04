Netanyahu heads to Europe with Iran on his mind

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is heading to Europe to rally support from key allies for amending the nuclear deal with Iran and for pushing Iranian forces out of neighboring Syria.

He is to meet with leaders from Germany, France and Britain, beginning with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday.

Netanyahu said Sunday that Iran would top his agenda. Israel has been a leading critic of the nuclear deal, and more recently has said it won’t allow Iran to establish a permanent military presence in Syria.

Netanyahu unsuccessfully tried to block the 2015 deal that gave Iran relief from crippling sanctions in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.

He has now found a welcome ally in President Donald Trump, who last month pulled the United States from the deal.