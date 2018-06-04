High court sides with Trump admin. in pregnant teen case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is siding with the Trump administration over the American Civil Liberties Union in the case of a pregnant immigrant teen who was able to obtain an abortion after filing a lawsuit.

After months of inaction on the case, the court Monday vacated a lower court decision favoring the teen, who was held in government custody after illegally entering the country. The justices ruled that was the proper course because the case became moot after the teen obtained an abortion.

Government lawyers had complained that ACLU lawyers didn’t alert them that the teen’s abortion would take place earlier than expected. The administration said that deprived its lawyers of the chance to ask the Supreme Court to block the procedure, at least temporarily.

The ACLU has defended its attorneys.