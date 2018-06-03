Open
Sunday, June 3, 2018
Home » Uncategorized » Russian space capsule with 3 crew lands in Kazakhstan

Russian space capsule with 3 crew lands in Kazakhstan

DZHEZKAZGAN, Kazakhstan (AP) — A Russian Soyuz space capsule carrying three astronauts from the International Space Station has landed in the steppes of Kazakhstan.

The capsule landed at 6:39 p.m. (1239 GMT) on Sunday without apparent problems, descending under a red-and-white parachute.

Aboard were Russian Anton Shkaplerov, American Scott Tingle and Japan’s Norishige Kanai, ending a 168-day mission.

The orbiting laboratory now has a crew of three — Americans Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold and Russian Oleg Artemyev. Another three astronauts are to be launched to the station on Wednesday.

