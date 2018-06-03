Police investigate killing of 4th professional near Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in suburban Phoenix identified a fourth professional found fatally shot late last week as a 72-year-old counselor and life coach.

Scottsdale police say Marshall Levine was shot inside an office building shortly after midnight Saturday.

The Arizona Republic reported that detectives were not immediately linking the death to killings of three others on Thursday and Friday. One of those victims was a prominent forensic psychiatrist who assisted in high-profile murder cases including the JonBenet Ramsey mystery in Colorado.

Police said the killings Friday of paralegals Veleria Sharp and Laura Anderson were related to the killing in Phoenix a day earlier of Dr. Steven Pitt. It’s not clear how the victims are linked.

Pitt assisted in the 1996 Ramsey investigation and later helped Phoenix police in a serial killer case.