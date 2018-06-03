AP Top U.S. News at 12:22 a.m. EDT
2018-06-03
Fallon to Parkland students: ‘Don’t let anything stop you’
Officer wounds self during pursuit near San Diego marathon
Police investigate killing of 4th professional near Phoenix
Tower at Flight 93 memorial to open by 9/11 anniversary
Many breast cancer patients can skip chemo, big study finds
Dog found dead in carrier during Delta layover near Detroit
In key governor’s races, Democrats split on education
Kansas governor candidate shocks with replica gun at parade
Wounded RFK aide from shooting still pushing RFK legacy
Proposal would add ‘X’ category to NYC birth certificates