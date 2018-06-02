Socialist Pedro Sanchez sworn in as Spain’s prime minister

MADRID (AP) — Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez has been sworn in as Spain’s prime minister by King Felipe VI.

Sanchez came to power Saturday at a ceremony at the Zarzuela Palace a day after successfully leading a no-confidence vote to oust predecessor Mariano Rajoy following a court ruling in a major corruption case involving the conservative leader’s Popular Party.

The Parliament voted 180-169 Friday to replace Rajoy’s government with one led by Sanchez. One lawmaker abstained.

Spain is the eurozone’s No. 4 economy and an influential member of the European Union. Sanchez and his party are staunch supporters of the EU and the shared currency.

The 46-year-old Sanchez is Spain’s seventh prime minister since the return to democracy following the death of dictator Gen. Francisco Franco in 1975.