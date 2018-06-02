Power tries for another win at Belle Isle

DETROIT (AP) — Indianapolis 500 champion Will Power is hoping to keep his winning streak going when he runs in the first of two IndyCar races this weekend at Belle Isle.

The first of the Detroit races is Saturday. Power won his first Indy 500 last weekend after capturing the IndyCar Grand Prix a couple of weeks earlier.

Power and Penske teammate Josef Newgarden have combined to win four of the six IndyCar races this season. Power leads the standings by two points over Alexander Rossi.

Graham Rahal swept the two races on Belle Isle last year. Power won on this street course in 2014 and 2016.

___

More AP auto racing: www.racing.ap.org .