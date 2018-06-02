Klay Thompson expects to play Finals Game 2 with sore ankle

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Golden State All-Star guard Klay Thompson says he expects to play in Game 2 of the NBA Finals after twisting his left ankle in a scary fall during a collision when Cleveland’s J.R. Smith slid into him in the first quarter of the series opener Thursday night.

The Warriors listed Thompson as questionable for Sunday’s second game with a bruise in his left leg, though Thompson offered more specifics Saturday after practice. He didn’t do much work on the floor and limped to his media availability at Oracle Arena.

Thompson said he is in pain, saying: “It’s not good. From watching that replay, it pissed me off.” Yet Thompson did receive some kind words from Smith.

“Yeah, he was remorseful, so I don’t think he meant to do it,” Thompson says.

