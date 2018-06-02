Judge’s 90th-minute goal lifts Ireland over US 2-1

Alan Judge scored on a left-footed shot in the 90th minute as Ireland rallied in the second half for a 2-1 win over the United States at Dublin on Saturday night in an exhibition between nations that failed to qualify for the World Cup.

Bobby Wood put the U.S. ahead in first-half stoppage time, but goalkeeper Bill Hamid’s error led to a tying goal by Graham Burke early in the second half.

The U.S. lost for the first time since Dave Sarachan took over as interim coach and fell to 0-6 in Ireland. The Americans had two wins and two ties in their first four games after Sarachan replaced Bruce Arena, who quit after the U.S. was eliminated in World Cup qualifying.

They play France at Lyon next Saturday in what may be their final match before a permanent coach is hired.