Saturday, June 2, 2018
Iraqi official: Islamic State kills family of 12

BAGHDAD (AP) — An Iraqi official says Islamic State militants have killed 12 members of the same family, including women and children, in an attack on their home in a northern village.

Ammar Hekmat, the deputy governor of the Salahuddin province, confirmed the attack early Saturday in the village of al-Farahatiyah. It was not immediately clear why the family was targeted.

Iraqi forces have driven IS from virtually all the territory it once controlled, but the group has continued carrying out sporadic attacks, mainly targeting security forces.

