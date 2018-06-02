Dubai-owned Godolphin stable claims 1st English Derby win

EPSOM, England (AP) — The Dubai-owned Godolphin stable celebrated its first victory in the English Derby on Saturday when Masar achieved a 16-1 upset victory.

Beaten into third in the 2000 Guineas last month by Saxon Warrior, William Buick’s Masar turned the tables on Aidan O’Brien’s favorite, which finished fourth.

Mark Johnston’s Dee Ex Bee was second and Roaring Lion third at Epsom, with Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II watching the race.

Godolphin is owned by Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.