Sunday, June 3, 2018
AP Top Sports News at 1:22 a.m. EDT

AP Top Sports News at 1:22 a.m. EDT

Capitals flying high, up 2-1 on Vegas in Stanley Cup Final

Warriors not expecting LeBron James and Co. to lose edge

After Game 1 gaffe, J.R. Smith seeking a bounce-back effort

DeChambeau takes 1-shot lead as Woods lurks at Memorial

Vegas comes up empty again in puzzling 3-1 loss to Capitals

Get ready for Serena Williams vs. Maria Sharapova in Paris

Cubs strike out 24 times, but beat Mets 7-1 in 14 innings

That Voice: Cosell’s grandson debuts as Mets’ PA announcer

Vazquez, Benintendi homer as Red Sox beat Astros 5-4

Bulldogs’ 9th-inning homer ousts FSU from NCAA regional

