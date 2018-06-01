China criticizes ‘protectionism’ after US steel tariff hike

BEIJING (AP) — China has appealed to its trading partners to reject “trade and investment protectionism” after Washington raised tariffs on steel imports and said it will impose curbs on Chinese investment.

Friday’s appeal came ahead of weekend talks with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on U.S. pressure to narrow China’s multibillion-dollar trade surplus with the United States.

The tariffs announced Thursday on steel from Canada, Mexico and Europe have no effect on China. But Beijing has said it reserves the right to retaliate if Washington goes ahead with a threatened tariff hike on other Chinese goods.

A ministry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, appealed to other governments to “ensure a stable situation” in global trade and to “firmly oppose trade and investment protectionism in any form.”