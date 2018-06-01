AP Top News at 12:45 a.m. EDT
2018-06-01
The summit’s back on: Trump, NKorea’s Kim to meet after all
Records: DNA from tissue led to Golden State Killer arrest
Ex-chemical industry lawyer to lead Superfund task force
Pushed by voters, GOP moderates rebel on immigration
Missouri governor quits in scandal, signs ‘revenge porn’ law
5 dead, nearly 200 sickened in romaine lettuce outbreak
MSNBC’s Reid apologizes again for old blog posts
Trump’s teasing jobs report tweet raises questions
The price of a private lunch with Warren Buffett: $3.3M
Students graduate from Texas school where shooting killed 10