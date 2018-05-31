Turkish ambassador returns to US post after Jerusalem spat

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says the country’s ambassador to Washington is returning to his post following a dispute over Washington moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Anadolu Agency said Serdar Kilic left Ankara on Thursday, two weeks after Turkey recalled him for consultations.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is scheduled to meet with his U.S. counterpart, Mike Pompeo, in Washington on June 4. Cavusoglu had told reporters earlier this week that Kilic would return to his post before then.

The two ministers are expected to discuss a “roadmap” for the strategic northern Syrian town of Manbij that has driven a wedge between the two NATO allies.

Turkey is pushing for the withdrawal of U.S.-backed Kurdish-led forces from Manbij and has vowed to retake the town and other territory.